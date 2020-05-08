CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy | Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy | Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, looks at life-sized drafts of the U.S. Space Force seals that will be fabricated by the Training Device Design and Engineering Center for display in the 30th Space Wing’s Western Range Operation Control Center during a visit Aug. 3, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Raymond toured the WROCC and witnessed a Minuteman III test and evaluation launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy) see less | View Image Page

Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, U.S. Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor, visited Vandenberg Air Force Base, Aug. 3-4, 2020.



Raymond and Towberman began their visit at Vandenberg AFB with a tour of the 30th Space Wing’s Western Range Operation Control Center, where they coined some of the 30th SW outstanding performers and watched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test and evaluation launch.



The following day, Raymond continued the visit by hosting a meet-and-greet with Space Force lieutenants. He spoke with the lieutenants, who are enrolled in Space and Missile Systems Center Immersion Program, about how their training will directly impact the United States Space Force and the United States Space Command’s ability to respond to the current strategic environment.



“This group is what I view as the beginning of the Space Force,” said Raymond. “You are the hope for the future. I want you to be bold.”



Following the meet-and-greet, Raymond and Towberman toured the Delta 5 and Combined Space Operation Center operations floor, after which Raymond hosted an All Call with members of the Combined Force Space Component Command in the CSpOC.



During the All Call, Raymond discussed the USSF realignment to field commands and space deltas, tactical control of USSF squadrons, and the importance of U.S. Space Command’s warfighting mission. He also spoke of the growth of adversary threats in, from, and to the space domain, streamlining the acquisitions process though the establishment of the USSF, and the requirement for the USSF to continue working alongside Guard and Reserve forces in the future to accomplish the mission.



“We operate today with the Guard and the Reserve, and tomorrow we will continue to operate with the Guard and the Reserve. We cannot accomplish our mission without them,” said Raymond.



The visit concluded with Raymond and Towberman attending the retirement of Col. Michael Wulfestieg, 614th Air Operations Center deputy commander, where Raymond presided over the ceremony.



According to Raymond, the 30th Space Wing is an integral piece to the Space Force mission to organize, train and equip space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint forces, and continues to maintain the mission each day.