    CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch [Image 2 of 2]

    CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, U.S. Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor, take a group photo with Space Force Lieutenants from the 533 Training Squadron Aug. 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Raymond conducted a meet and greet session with the Space Force Lieutenants during his visit to Vandenberg AFB, discussed USSF news and answered questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson)

    CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch

