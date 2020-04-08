Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, U.S. Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor, take a group photo with Space Force Lieutenants from the 533 Training Squadron Aug. 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Raymond conducted a meet and greet session with the Space Force Lieutenants during his visit to Vandenberg AFB, discussed USSF news and answered questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6299003
|VIRIN:
|200804-F-IN231-1002
|Resolution:
|5012x2874
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch
LEAVE A COMMENT