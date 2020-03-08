CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch

Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, looks at life-sized drafts of the U.S. Space Force seals that will be fabricated by the Training Device Design and Engineering Center for display in the 30th Space Wing’s Western Range Operation Control Center during a visit Aug. 3, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Raymond toured the WROCC and witnessed a Minuteman III test and evaluation launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

