    CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch [Image 3 of 4]

    CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, is briefed by 1st Lt. Melanie Mohseni and 1st Lt. Byron Baker, 2nd Range Operation Squadron, while touring the 30th Space Wing’s Western Range Operation Control Center Aug. 3, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Following the tour, Raymond witnessed a Minuteman III test and evaluation launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:24
    Photo ID: 6297840
    VIRIN: 200803-F-TM985-1136
    Resolution: 6323x4220
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg AFB
    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    VAFB
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    CSO
    Minuteman III
    30th SW
    WROCC
    Gen. Jay Raymond
    Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy
    SSgt Brittany E. N Murphy
    CSpOC
    CFSCC
    Combined Force Space Component Command
    United States Space Force
    U.S. Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command
    USSPACCOM
    Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman
    U.S. Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor
    Delta 5
    Western Range Operation Control Center
    Combined Space Operation Center
    Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

