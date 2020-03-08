Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, is briefed by 1st Lt. Melanie Mohseni and 1st Lt. Byron Baker, 2nd Range Operation Squadron, while touring the 30th Space Wing’s Western Range Operation Control Center Aug. 3, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Following the tour, Raymond witnessed a Minuteman III test and evaluation launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:24 Photo ID: 6297840 VIRIN: 200803-F-TM985-1136 Resolution: 6323x4220 Size: 3.31 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO visits VAFB during MMIII launch [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.