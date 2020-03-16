F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct aerial operations with a B-2A Spirit in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the Keflavik, Iceland March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 13:17 Photo ID: 6142403 VIRIN: 200316-F-QP712-0511 Resolution: 3419x2279 Size: 6.02 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe over Iceland [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.