F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct aerial operations with a B-2A Spirit in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the Keflavik, Iceland March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6142403
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-QP712-0511
|Resolution:
|3419x2279
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe over Iceland [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
