(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County

    South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine | Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Recue Team (SC-HART) responded to a...... read more read more

    PICKENS, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine and Capt. Brian Hare

    South Carolina National Guard

    PICKENS COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA - Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Recue Team (SC-HART) responded to a call to rescue a hiker stranded on a mountain ledge at Table Rock State Park Jan. 5, 2017.

    The hiker was airlifted from the mountain at around 9:25 a.m. after reportedly being stranded for several hours after suffering a fall of approximately 70 feet. The request for assistance came from the Pickens County emergency management authorities.

    According to crew reports, the request for support from SC-HART was initiated when rescuers on site realized that use of a helicopter was going to be the most effective means of reaching and extracting the hiker.

    “It was key to use a helicopter to rescue the hiker. Due to difficult conditions, the rescuers on the ground couldn’t reach him,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Tripp Hutto, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot. “We could see from the air, it looked like the closest they could get to him was about 80 feet.”

    After the call for support was received through State Emergency Management channels, both the civilian and military components of the SC-HART rescuers were simultaneously activated.

    The South Carolina Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and crew deployed from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover. They picked up a team of rescuers from Pickens County at the South Carolina National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Greenville, prior to moving to Table Rock to conduct the rescue.

    Following extraction, the SC-HART helicopter landed near a pre-positioned ambulance on site, where the hiker was released to Pickens County Emergency Medical Support personnel.

    “The rescue went smoothly and was conducted without incident,” said Hutto. “The SC-HART team works well together due to partnerships developed through past training and real world events, including the statewide flooding in 2015. This allowed for a seamless rescue.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:33
    Story ID: 219380
    Location: PICKENS, SC, US 
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County, by SSG Roberto Di Giovine and CPT Brian Hare, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    rescue
    Black Hawk
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    hiker
    Army National Guard
    UH60
    SCNG
    SC-HART
    Army Aviation National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT