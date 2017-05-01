Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 10:32 Photo ID: 3087119 VIRIN: 170105-Z-II459-017 Resolution: 2160x2880 Size: 4.52 MB Location: PICKENS COUNTY, SC, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.