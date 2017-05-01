(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County [Image 1 of 2]

    PICKENS, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Recue Team (SC-HART) responded to a call to rescue a hiker stranded on a mountain ledge at Table Rock State Park Jan. 5, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:33
    Photo ID: 3086406
    VIRIN: 170105-Z-II459-012
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: PICKENS, SC, US 
    This work, South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

