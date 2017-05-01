Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Recue Team (SC-HART) responded to a call to rescue a hiker stranded on a mountain ledge at Table Rock State Park Jan. 5, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine)
|01.05.2017
|01.05.2017 17:33
|3086406
|170105-Z-II459-012
|3872x2592
|2.2 MB
|PICKENS, SC, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County
