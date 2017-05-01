(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County

    South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County

    PICKENS COUNTY, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) responded to a call to rescue a hiker stranded on a mountain ledge at Table Rock State Park Jan. 5, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 10:32
    Photo ID: 3087117
    VIRIN: 170105-Z-II459-016
    Resolution: 1876x2502
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PICKENS COUNTY, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team rescues hiker in Pickens County [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    South Carolina National Guard
    wildfires
    hiker
    forestry
    SCNG
    SC-HART
    Table Rock
    59th ATC
    2-151st SSAB

    • LEAVE A COMMENT