68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

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68th Theater Medical Command professionals participate in a local Mental Health Seminar on July 22, 2026, on Kleber Kanserne. The seminar was put on by Stars and Stripes for their employees and held at their headquarters building and was designed to educate them about mental health awareness. Stars and Stripes employees look on and take in all the information during the mental health seminar.