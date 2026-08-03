68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

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Lt. Col. Rickie Wambles, 68th Theater Medical Command Chaplain participates in a local Mental Health Seminar on July 22, 2026, on Kleber Kanserne. The seminar was put on by Stars and Stripes for their employees and held at their headquarters building and was designed to educate them about mental health awareness.