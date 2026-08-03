(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    68th Theater Medical Command professionals participate in a local Mental Health Seminar on July 22, 2026, on Kleber Kanserne. Maj. Richard Murphy, 68th TMC behavior health officer speaks to the audience of the mental seminar. The seminar was put on by Stars and Stripes for their employees and held at their headquarters building and was designed to educate them about mental health awareness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9853539
    VIRIN: 260722-A-JW006-6719
    Resolution: 4108x4160
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CONSERVE POWER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery