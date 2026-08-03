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    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson | 68th Theater Medical Command professionals participate in a local Mental Health...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.06.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - On July 22, 2026, behavioral health personnel from the 68th Theater Medical Command (68th TMC) as well as the unit’s chaplain as part of their regular community outreach
    program participated in a mental health and wellness seminar hosted by the military and
    civilian staff at Stars and Stripes Europe & Expeditionary at their headquarters at Kleber
    Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    The event primarily focused on the wellbeing of their civilian workforce, addressing the
    numerous repetitive challenges they undergo in meeting regular deadlines with the goal
    of ensuring quality news and information is published for their readership throughout the
    theater and beyond daily.

    The specialists who participated in the panel included Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Rickie
    Wambles, Maj. Richard Murphy, the 68th TMC’s behavioral health officer, as well as
    Capt. Cortney Mast, who also serves as a behavioral health officer under the 52nd Air
    Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, who were
    asked a variety of questions by the seminar’s moderator on diverse topics related to
    mental health challenges and how best to cope with them.

    “Any opportunity to engage with professionals like embedded behavioral health
    providers and chaplains is an opportunity to gain a new perspective,” said U.S. Air
    Force Lt. Col. Daniel Quinlan, the Stars and Stripes Europe & Expeditionary
    commander. “I believe our team came away with a better understanding of the Army's
    whole-person approach to readiness and resilience.”

    Throughout the event, the staff of the European Stars and Stripes bureau were able to
    engage with the three panelists to gain valuable insight into a variety of topics related to
    work-related stress.

    “One of the most valuable discussions focused on how behavioral health professionals
    and chaplains complement one another in supporting our workforce,” Quinlan said.
    “Most importantly, the event reinforced that building a resilient organization is a shared
    responsibility—we all have a role in looking out for one another and fostering a
    supportive work environment.”

    Certain traits such as mental toughnessandresilience, as well as positive coping
    behaviors, such as seeking advice from a trusted source and enlisting emotional
    support, may help both military personnel as well as the civilian workforce address and
    process these stressors and experiences.

    The definition of Mental health is recognized as a state of being mentally and
    emotionally sound, characterized by the absence of illness, proper adjustment, positive
    self-regard and relationships, and the capability to handle daily life according to
    Merriam-Webster.

    “As I think about our professions, whether that is a Chaplain, mental health care
    provider, journalist, public affairs and advertising professionals, we must realize that the
    enemy -burnout - is not respecter of one professional. Burnout doesn’t care who we
    are,” Wambles said. “It doesn’t matter what degree you hold, what awards you have
    earned or what goals you have set for the future, and we must be diligent to work as a
    team to combat it, so we can be and remain successful life.” Said Lt. Col Rickie
    Wambles.

    A great place to start for those who seek assistance is the U.S. Army Garrison
    Rhineland-Pfalz Religious Support Office (RSO) which is located on Kleber Kaserne,
    Wambles said. The RSO has a responsibility to provide religious care and support to all
    Soldiers, Families and Civilians within our Garrison area of operation, [and they]
    currently has a “Family Life Chaplain” who provides crisis, marriage, and family
    counseling support to all Department of War personnel.

    Maj. Murphy says that the month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness
    Month, but it’s never too late to prioritize your mental wellness. Just like our physical
    health, we need to stop and take care of our mental health. Taking care of your mental
    health will help reduce stress, promote a positive attitude and outlook and improve the
    quality of your relationships.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 05:47
    Story ID: 571713
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar
    68th TMC Professionals Support Local Mental Health Seminar

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