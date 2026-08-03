Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, installs a F100-PW-229 engine convergent exhaust nozzle control at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 31, 2026. One of only 12 Airmen recognized across the Air Force, Carver earned the service's highest annual enlisted honor for his sustained excellence in leadership, mission accomplishment and community involvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)