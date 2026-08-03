Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, inspects a F100-PW-229 engine convergent exhaust nozzle control during routine maintenance at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 31, 2026. Carver was selected as one of the Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year, recognized for exceptional leadership, job performance and community involvement, including his volunteer service through the Liberty Wing Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)