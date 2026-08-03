U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, works on the routing and clamping of a F100-PW-229 engine at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 31, 2026. Carver helps maintain F100-PW-220 and F100-PW-229 engines that power F-15 Strike Eagle operations at RAF Lakenheath and across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 05:35
|Photo ID:
|9853515
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-YU294-2206
|Resolution:
|8076x5324
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
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