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    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 6]

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    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, works on the routing and clamping of a F100-PW-229 engine at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 31, 2026. Carver helps maintain F100-PW-220 and F100-PW-229 engines that power F-15 Strike Eagle operations at RAF Lakenheath and across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 05:35
    Photo ID: 9853515
    VIRIN: 260730-F-YU294-2206
    Resolution: 8076x5324
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

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    Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

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    TAGS

    OAY, 12 OAY, Liberty Wing, DAF Award, 48 CMS, 48 MXG

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