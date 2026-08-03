Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, works on the routing and clamping of a F100-PW-229 engine at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 31, 2026. Carver helps maintain F100-PW-220 and F100-PW-229 engines that power F-15 Strike Eagle operations at RAF Lakenheath and across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)