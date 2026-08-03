Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carver, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, inspects an F100 engine at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 31, 2026. Carver helps inspect, repair and overhaul fighter aircraft engines, such as the F100-PW-220 and F100-PW-229, supporting F-15E Strike Eagle operations at RAF Lakenheath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)