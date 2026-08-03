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    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit [Image 7 of 10]

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    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Simon Pike 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Dr. Tsutomu Shimoji, left, director, and Manabu Oshiro, both with Nakagami Hospital, speak during a courtesy visit at Nakagami Hospital, in Okinawa-shi, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. During the visit, Capt. Richard Gilliard Jr., commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO), spoke with Dr. Shimoji to continue building relationships, share gratitude for Nakagami’s growing support of taking U.S. patients, and discussed USNHO’s fellowship program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Simon Pike) (Elements of this photo have been masked for security)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 00:08
    Photo ID: 9853302
    VIRIN: 260804-N-JJ744-1070
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit
    Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit

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