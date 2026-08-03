Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit

Dr. Tsutomu Shimoji, left, director, and Manabu Oshiro, both with Nakagami Hospital, speak during a courtesy visit at Nakagami Hospital, in Okinawa-shi, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. During the visit, Capt. Richard Gilliard Jr., commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO), spoke with Dr. Shimoji to continue building relationships, share gratitude for Nakagami’s growing support of taking U.S. patients, and discussed USNHO’s fellowship program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Simon Pike) (Elements of this photo have been masked for security)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 00:08
|Photo ID:
|9853302
|VIRIN:
|260804-N-JJ744-1070
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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