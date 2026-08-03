Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Richard Gilliard Jr., right, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, and Dr. Haruo Obara, director of medical affairs, Okinawa Prefectural Chubu Hospital, exchange business cards during a courtesy visit, in Uruma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. During the visit, Capt. Gilliard and host-nation doctors shared their desires to continue building relationships and upheld their commitment to support one another in the event of natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Simon Pike)