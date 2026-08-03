Capt. Gilliard Meets With Host Nation Doctors During Courtesy Visit

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Dr. Toshiha Tengan, right, director, and Dr. Tomoo Kishaba, both with Okinawa Prefectural Chubu Hospital, speak during a courtesy visit in Uruma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. During the visit, Capt. Gilliard, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, and host-nation doctors shared their desires to continue building relationships and upheld their commitment to support one another in the event of natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Simon Pike)