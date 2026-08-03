Travis Airmen watch Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe speak during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. CMSAF Wolfe’s visit prioritized direct engagements with wing leadership to discuss strategic readiness and to recognize local Airmen executing the rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9852979
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-ZL248-1590
|Resolution:
|5224x3483
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis [Image 13 of 13], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.