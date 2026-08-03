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    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis [Image 9 of 13]

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    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Dr. Doniel Wolfe, center, wife of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, participates in a tea and roundtable discussion with Travis Air Force Base spouse leadership at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Dr. Wolfe's tour focused on evaluating housing infrastructure, reviewing key quality-of-life programs, and strengthening supportive community networks for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9852974
    VIRIN: 260731-F-ZL248-1030
    Resolution: 8159x5099
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis [Image 13 of 13], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

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    USAF
    Mission Ready
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    CMSAF

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