Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

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Dr. Doniel Wolfe, center, wife of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, participates in a tea and roundtable discussion with Travis Air Force Base spouse leadership at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Dr. Wolfe's tour focused on evaluating housing infrastructure, reviewing key quality-of-life programs, and strengthening supportive community networks for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)