Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandria Reid, right, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic and noncommissioned officer in charge of ambulance services, briefs Dr. Doniel Wolfe, wife of the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Dr. Wolfe's tour focused on evaluating housing infrastructure, reviewing key quality-of-life programs, and strengthening supportive community networks for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)