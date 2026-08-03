U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandria Reid, right, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic and noncommissioned officer in charge of ambulance services, briefs Dr. Doniel Wolfe, wife of the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. Dr. Wolfe's tour focused on evaluating housing infrastructure, reviewing key quality-of-life programs, and strengthening supportive community networks for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9852978
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-ZL248-1357
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis [Image 13 of 13], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.