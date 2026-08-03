Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe speaks at an all-call during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. CMSAF Wolfe’s visit prioritized direct engagements with wing leadership to discuss strategic readiness and to recognize local Airmen executing the rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)