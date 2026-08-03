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    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis [Image 10 of 13]

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    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe speaks at an all-call during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026. CMSAF Wolfe’s visit prioritized direct engagements with wing leadership to discuss strategic readiness and to recognize local Airmen executing the rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9852976
    VIRIN: 260731-F-ZL248-1151
    Resolution: 6777x5422
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis [Image 13 of 13], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis
    Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

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    USAF
    Mission Ready
    Airman
    CMSAF

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