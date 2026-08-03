USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

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260804-N-OU361-1066 NEWPORT NEWS Va. (Aug. 4, 2026) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Drelon Buford, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), places safety lines for a weapons elevator sump tank maintainence aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, August 4, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuiding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Scarlett Goodlander)