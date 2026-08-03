USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

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260804-N-OU361-1065 NEWPORT NEWS Va. (Aug. 4, 2026) Aviation Boatswains’ Mate (Equipment) Danavyon Goodwin, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), annotates spaces that have deck drains aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, August 4, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuiding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Scarlett Goodlander)