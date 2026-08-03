USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260804-N-OU361-1059 NEWPORT NEWS Va. (Aug. 4, 2026) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Slade Broussard, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), teaches Electronics Technician Seaman Andrew Miller, also assigned to Stennis, how to remove a responder on a radio aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, August 4, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuiding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Scarlett Goodlander)