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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 5]

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Scarlett Goodlander 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    260804-N-OU361-1047 NEWPORT NEWS Va. (Aug. 4, 2026) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Joey Wood, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), organizes regulators and grinders aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, August 4, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuiding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Scarlett Goodlander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9852372
    VIRIN: 260804-N-OU361-1047
    Resolution: 4579x3712
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Scarlett Goodlander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

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