NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy

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The Distributed Open Ocean Mission Rehearsal Team was recognized in the Team Collaborating Across the DoN category during the 2026 Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Research, Development and Acquisition (RDA) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards ceremony July 29 at the Pentagon. Team members from left, Natalie Steinhauser from the Office of Naval Research, Richard T. Gaughen from NSWC Dahlgren Division, Corey A. Guilbault from NSWC Corona Division and Daniel M. Howard from NSWC Dahlgren Division, are pictured with William F. Mahan, far left, Performing the Duties of ASN RDA, and David Tremper, far right, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie Suh)