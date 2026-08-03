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    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy [Image 4 of 10]

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    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    The Aurora Software Foundry Team from NSWC Dahlgren Division was recognized in the Teams from a Single Command category during the 2026 Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Research, Development and Acquisition (RDA) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards ceremony July 29 at the Pentagon. Team members from left, Chris Meyer, Elliott R. Sperlazza and Zachary A. Sherrod are pictured with William F. Mahan, far left, Performing the Duties of ASN RDA, and David Tremper, far right, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie Suh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9852061
    VIRIN: 260729-N-YL350-2242
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy [Image 10 of 10], by Sheila Mullowney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy
    NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy

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