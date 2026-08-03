NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy

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The Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Worldwide High Frequency Gravity Team from NSWC Dahlgren Division was recognized in the Teams from a Single Command category during the 2026 Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Research, Development and Acquisition (RDA) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards ceremony July 29 at the Pentagon. Team members from left, Christopher F. Libelo, Eric A. Foxwell, Jermaine L. Moses and Natalie G. Purcell are pictured with William F. Mahan, far left, Performing the Duties of ASN RDA, and David Tremper, far right, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering. Not pictured: William T. Collins and Jonathan L. Bradshaw. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie Suh)