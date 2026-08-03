NAVSEA Warfare Centers scientists, engineers recognized as top in the Navy

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The Yellow Moray Torpedo Tube Launch and Recovery Team from NUWC Division Newport was recognized in the Teams from a Single Command category during the 2026 Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Research, Development and Acquisition (RDA) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards ceremony July 29 at the Pentagon. Team members from left, Richard (Rick) J. Thornton, Nipun Aggarwal, Cristina B. Cuevas Hernandez, Mark W. Dixon and Julie A. D’Orta are pictured with William F. Mahan, far left, Performing the Duties of ASN RDA, and David Tremper, far right, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie Suh)