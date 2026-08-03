U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer, headquarters security officer assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron, poses in the Pass and ID Building at NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, Izmir, Türkiye, July 1, 2026. Daily coordination with NATO and Turkish military partners helps build the trusted relationships that make multinational security operations possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:34
|Photo ID:
|9850854
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-KD333-1001
|Resolution:
|7983x5322
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters
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