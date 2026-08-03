425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer, headquarters security officer assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron, answers a phone call at NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, Izmir, Türkiye, July 1, 2026. The HQSO role serves as a link between NATO leadership and host-nation security forces, helping ensure security operations remain aligned with NATO standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)