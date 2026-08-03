U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer, headquarters security officer assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron, answers a phone call at NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, Izmir, Türkiye, July 1, 2026. The HQSO role serves as a link between NATO leadership and host-nation security forces, helping ensure security operations remain aligned with NATO standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:34
|Photo ID:
|9850853
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-KD333-1002
|Resolution:
|7617x5078
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters
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