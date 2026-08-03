(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters

    IZMIR, TURKEY

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer, headquarters security officer assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron, answers a phone call at NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters, Izmir, Türkiye, July 1, 2026. The HQSO role serves as a link between NATO leadership and host-nation security forces, helping ensure security operations remain aligned with NATO standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:34
    Photo ID: 9850853
    VIRIN: 260701-F-KD333-1002
    Resolution: 7617x5078
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: IZMIR, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters
    425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters
    425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    425th ABS
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery