From the left, U.S. Army Sergeant Leith Marwan Mohammad, force protection/anti-terrorism headquarters security officer, assigned to NATO Allied Land Command, Turkish Army Lt. Nazim Elveren, provost marshal, assigned to NATO LANDCOM and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer, HQSO, assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron, pose in front of the NATO star and flag monument at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters, Izmir, Türkiye, July 1, 2026. Collaboration between the U.S., Turkish and NATO military counterparts help ensure security operations remain aligned with Alliance standards while reinforcing multinational partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:34
|Photo ID:
|9850851
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-KD333-1003
|Resolution:
|7417x4945
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters
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