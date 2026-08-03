425th ABS Airman strengthens security partnerships at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson | From the left, U.S. Army Sergeant Leith Marwan Mohammad, force protection/anti-terrorism headquarters security officer, assigned to NATO Allied Land Command, Turkish Army Lt. Nazim Elveren, provost marshal, assigned to NATO LANDCOM and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer, HQSO, assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron, pose in front of the NATO star and flag monument at NATO LANDCOM Headquarters, Izmir, Türkiye, July 1, 2026. Collaboration between the U.S., Turkish and NATO military counterparts help ensure security operations remain aligned with Alliance standards while reinforcing multinational partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson) see less | View Image Page

IZMIR, Türkiye - Every day, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Houston Comer helps coordinate security efforts between NATO leadership and the Turkish forces responsible for protecting one of the Alliance's headquarters.

As the Headquarters Security Officer assigned to the 425th Air Base Squadron at NATO Allied Land Command, Izmir, Türkiye, Comer serves as the liaison between NATO leadership and the Turkish Army, coordinating everything from installation security and base access to distinguished visitor support and force protection measures.

"The backbone of this position is relationship building with the Turkish Army," Comer said. "I work hand in hand with the Turkish Provost Marshal. I receive guidance from NATO, coordinate it with him, and then he pushes it through the Turkish Army."

Unlike many security forces positions, Comer's role extends beyond enforcing standards. He ensures NATO security requirements are implemented while working alongside host-nation partners who provide day-to-day security for the installation.

"NATO has its regulations for what security should look like, and the Turkish Army has its own procedures," Comer said. "Our job is to bridge those together and make sure we're meeting NATO standards."

The position plays a critical role at Allied Land Command Headquarters, where personnel from 32 NATO nations work together to support operations across the Alliance. Whether coordinating security for senior leader visits, supporting multinational conferences or helping plan security for NATO exercises, Comer works daily with military members from across the Alliance.

"The relationships we've built with our NATO partners, whether it's the Turkish Army or our other partners here, have been critical," Comer said. "Working together is what allows us to accomplish the mission."

Effective security coordination is fundamental to operational readiness. By working closely with NATO leadership and host-nation partners, the HSO helps create the secure environment needed for senior leader engagements, multinational conferences and exercises. This enables allies to meet, plan and train together, the position strengthens interoperability, reinforces operational readiness and supports NATO's collective defense mission.

Although assigned to the 425th ABS, Comer currently fills a position traditionally held by an Army military police senior noncommissioned officer. Selected through an application process, he stepped into the role after a staffing gap created a unique opportunity for an Airman to support the NATO mission.

The assignment reflects the 425th ABS's role in supporting U.S. personnel assigned to NATO LANDCOM, where Airmen regularly work alongside NATO allies and host-nation partners in positions that extend beyond traditional Air Force responsibilities.

Comer said the experience has changed the way he views security and leadership, showing him there is more than one effective approach to accomplishing the mission.

"It opened my perspective that one way isn't always the right way," Comer said. "There are so many different ways you can approach security."

By strengthening interoperability between NATO and host-nation forces, Airmen assigned to the 425th ABS help build the cooperation and trust that support NATO's collective defense mission.