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    Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 1 of 3]

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    Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Maj. Collin Welch, a youth soccer coach with i9 Sports San Antonio, conducts a soccer practice session with league participants in Olmos Park, San Antonio, Texas, during the Spring 2024 season. Welch coaches the youth athletes twice a week to develop their athletic skills, teamwork, and introduce them to competitive sports.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9850838
    VIRIN: 240815-A-FU201-1625
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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