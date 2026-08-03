Maj. Collin Welch, a youth soccer coach with i9 Sports San Antonio, conducts a soccer practice session with league participants in Olmos Park, San Antonio, Texas, during the Spring 2024 season. Welch coaches the youth athletes twice a week to develop their athletic skills, teamwork, and introduce them to competitive sports.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9850838
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-FU201-1625
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities
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