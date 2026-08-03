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    Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 3 of 3]

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    Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities

    GERMANY

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Maj. Collin Welch, Chief of Health Risk Management at Public Health Command Europe, is committed to serving others both on and off duty.

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    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9850833
    VIRIN: 260805-A-FU201-1025
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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