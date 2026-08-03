Maj. Collin Welch, Chief of Health Risk Management at Public Health Command Europe, is committed to serving others both on and off duty.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9850833
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-FU201-1025
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities
No keywords found.