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    Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 2 of 3]

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    Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Collin, Sequoia, Levi and Luna Welch, runners with the San Antonio Swift Cross-Country and Track and Field Club, stand together following the cross-country Patriot Meet in Selma, Texas, Aug. 31, 2024. The athletes competed as part of the club's Fall 2024 season to build endurance and represent the regional youth running program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9850836
    VIRIN: 240830-A-FU201-9066
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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