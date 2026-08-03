Collin, Sequoia, Levi and Luna Welch, runners with the San Antonio Swift Cross-Country and Track and Field Club, stand together following the cross-country Patriot Meet in Selma, Texas, Aug. 31, 2024. The athletes competed as part of the club's Fall 2024 season to build endurance and represent the regional youth running program.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9850836
|VIRIN:
|240830-A-FU201-9066
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities
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