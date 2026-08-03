Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities

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Collin, Sequoia, Levi and Luna Welch, runners with the San Antonio Swift Cross-Country and Track and Field Club, stand together following the cross-country Patriot Meet in Selma, Texas, Aug. 31, 2024. The athletes competed as part of the club's Fall 2024 season to build endurance and represent the regional youth running program.