Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities

LANDSTUHL, Germany — Whether safeguarding the health of U.S. Army personnel across Europe or mentoring young athletes on the track, Maj. Collin Welch, Chief of Health Risk Management at Public Health Command Europe, is committed to serving others both on and off duty.



LANDSTUHL, Germany — Whether safeguarding the health of U.S. Army personnel across Europe or mentoring young athletes on the track, Maj. Collin Welch, Chief of Health Risk Management at Public Health Command Europe, is committed to serving others both on and off duty.



For his exceptional dedication to community service and youth mentorship, Welch was recently awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. The award recognizes his years of volunteer coaching and leadership with youth soccer, cross-country, and track and field programs in both the United States and Germany, where he has helped develop young athletes while fostering confidence, discipline, and teamwork.



As the Chief of Health Risk Management at PHCE, Welch leads programs that help protect the health and operational readiness of Service Members, Families, and Department of War civilians stationed throughout the U.S. European and U.S. Africa Commands. His team provides oversight of environmental health and medical facility programs, ensuring hospitals, dental clinics, veterinary facilities, and other military medical operations comply with U.S. Department of War standards as well as host nation laws and regulations.



Through health risk assessments, inspections, and preventive health programs, Health Risk Management helps identify and reduce environmental and occupational health risks before they impact the force, enabling military units to remain healthy, resilient and ready to accomplish their missions.



"One of our missions is focused on hospitals, veterinary clinics, dental clinics, and medical facility inspections," Welch explained. "We ensure both U.S. and host nation laws and regulations are followed within these facilities, ultimately supporting the readiness of our Service Members and their Families."



That same commitment to readiness extends beyond his military responsibilities.



Welch's volunteer journey began while stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he coached youth soccer with i9 Sports before becoming heavily involved with the San Antonio Swift Cross Country and Track & Field Club. Registered as a coach with both the Amateur Athletic Union and USA Track & Field, he quickly advanced from parent volunteer to assistant coach and eventually became one of the lead coaches for a program serving more than 200 athletes.



During the 2025 track and field season, Welch coached approximately 50 middle- and long-distance runners specializing in the 400-, 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter events. Under the guidance of the coaching staff, San Antonio Swift athletes qualified for AAU and USATF regional and national competitions, with several earning All-American honors at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.



After arriving in Germany, Welch immediately sought opportunities to continue serving the military community by volunteering with Army Child and Youth Services cross-country and track programs in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. As volunteer, he helped at practices, marked race courses, paced runners, and mentored young athletes of varying skill levels.



For Welch, the greatest reward comes from watching young people grow.



"Seeing the youth put in the time, effort, work, and discipline—and then seeing that manifest when they compete—is the most rewarding part," Welch said. "Whether they're winning, setting a personal record, or simply enjoying the sport, that's what makes volunteering worthwhile."



He encourages others to seek volunteer opportunities wherever they are stationed.



"There are plenty of opportunities through the Volunteer Management Information System, Army Child and Youth Services, Air Force Child and Youth Programs, and community organizations," Welch said. "Most importantly, keep track of your volunteer hours. They add up over time as you work towards your Volunteer Service Medal and you never know—you may discover a passion, a hobby, or even a future career."



For Welch, volunteering is another way to strengthen the military community. His dedication to protecting the health of the force during the workday and investing in the next generation after hours demonstrates that service extends well beyond the uniform. Through leadership, mentorship and a commitment to excellence, he continues to make a lasting impact on both military readiness and the communities he serves.



Public Health Command Europe provides comprehensive public health capabilities that protect, promote and sustain the health of U.S. Forces across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Through environmental health, occupational health, laboratory sciences, veterinary services, health risk management, disease surveillance and preventive medicine programs, PHCE identifies and mitigates health threats to preserve the force and ensure military readiness for Service Members, Families and Department of War civilians.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2026 Date Posted: 08.05.2026 05:23 Story ID: 571593 Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Protecting Readiness and Strengthening Communities, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.