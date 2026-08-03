A tour bus sits overturned on a roadway in Paju, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2026. Off-duty U.S. Airmen and Soldiers sprang into action after the bus overturned, assisting injured passengers until emergency services arrived. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9850751
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-F3704-1007
|Resolution:
|683x713
|Size:
|213.02 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
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