Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

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OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 08.04.2026 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

U.S. Army Spc. Arturo Lara, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade fire direction center battle systems operator, was one of the off-duty U.S. Airmen and Soldiers who sprang into action after a bus overturned, assisting injured passengers until emergency services arrived. (Courtesy photo)