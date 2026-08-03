U.S. Army Spc. Arturo Lara, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade fire direction center battle systems operator, was one of the off-duty U.S. Airmen and Soldiers who sprang into action after a bus overturned, assisting injured passengers until emergency services arrived. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9850734
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-F3704-1002
|Resolution:
|581x845
|Size:
|123.99 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
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