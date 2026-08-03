Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

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OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 06.19.2026 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

A tour bus sits overturned on a roadway in Paju, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2026. Off-duty U.S. Airmen and Soldiers sprang into action after the bus overturned, assisting injured passengers until emergency services arrived. (Courtesy photo)