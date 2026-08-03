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    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency [Image 6 of 9]

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    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    A tour bus sits overturned on a roadway in Paju, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2026. Off-duty U.S. Airmen and Soldiers sprang into action after the bus overturned, assisting injured passengers until emergency services arrived. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 03:43
    Photo ID: 9850739
    VIRIN: 260805-F-F3704-1004
    Resolution: 683x513
    Size: 181.95 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

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