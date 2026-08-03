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    Tenacious Archer 26 Port Operations [Image 8 of 8]

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    Tenacious Archer 26 Port Operations

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Keyla Thompson, assigned to the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 9th Mission Support Command, supervises a U.S. Army Humvee being loaded onto the MB480 vessel after the conclusion of Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, Aug. 5, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9850657
    VIRIN: 260805-A-MH953-1256
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tenacious Archer 26 Port Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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