Tenacious Archer 26 Port Operations

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U.S. Army Sgt. Ernest Duran, left, and Spc. Richardo Arias, right, assigned to 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, prepare a Humvee to be loaded on the MB480 vessel after the conclusion of Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, Aug. 5, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)