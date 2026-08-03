Tenacious Archer 26 Port Operations

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A U.S. Army Humvee loading onto the MB480 vessel after the conclusion of Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, Aug. 5, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)