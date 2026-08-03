The MB480 vessel arriving for port operations after the conclusion of Tenacious Archer 26 in Koror, Palau, Aug. 5, 2026. Tenacious Archer is a U.S. Army Pacific-led multilateral joint exercise that focuses on cooperation, interoperability and advancing the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9850650
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-MH953-1001
|Resolution:
|7576x5053
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tenacious Archer 26 Port Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.