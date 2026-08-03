U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Hupp a fireteam leader with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, provides instruction and weapon procedures while conducting a dry fire range to Republic of Korea Marines during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 on Gimpo-Si, South Korea, July 24, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Hupp, is a native of Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)