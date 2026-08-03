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    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2 [Image 7 of 9]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2

    GIMPO-SI, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Looney, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, which is currently assigned to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, under the unit deployment program, provides instruction to members of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps on weapons handling during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 in Gimpo, South Korea, July 24, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Looney is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9850553
    VIRIN: 260724-M-OW737-1231
    Resolution: 8121x5064
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: GIMPO-SI, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Daniel Granados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2
    U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2

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    MARKSMENSHIP
    3rd MARDIV
    KMEP
    V37
    KOREA
    USMC

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